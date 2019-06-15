Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Given a $6.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LIVX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livexlive Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.56.

Shares of Livexlive Media stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Livexlive Media has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 110.99% and a negative return on equity of 158.09%. Analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 209,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 74,114 shares during the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

