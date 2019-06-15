Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $12,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,789,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,492,000 after acquiring an additional 243,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,415,000 after acquiring an additional 39,236 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,676,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,470,000 after acquiring an additional 587,765 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,458,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,233,000 after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,092,000 after acquiring an additional 283,319 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Compass Point lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.13 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

In other LPL Financial news, insider Tracy Calder sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $42,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $103,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,722 shares of company stock worth $653,055. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.09.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 53.97%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

