Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,940,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $928,433,000 after purchasing an additional 286,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,618,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $870,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,900,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,275 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4,768.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,807,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,666,000 after purchasing an additional 208,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of LW opened at $61.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.13. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $926.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.46 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 230.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

