Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €94.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRN. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.69 ($101.97).

Shares of KRN opened at €69.75 ($81.10) on Friday. Krones has a twelve month low of €63.80 ($74.19) and a twelve month high of €122.80 ($142.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

