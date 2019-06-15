Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.00.

