KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Increased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 16.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 1,101.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 152,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139,434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,306,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,466,000 after purchasing an additional 84,247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 13.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA-Tencor news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $165,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,517 shares in the company, valued at $608,966.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $422,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 549 shares in the company, valued at $63,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $129.03.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.36.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

