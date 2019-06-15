KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stake Decreased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 1,450.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 855,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800,245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie set a $25.00 target price on shares of KBR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of KBR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

