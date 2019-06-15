Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) Insider Paul Bishop Buys 36,754 Shares

Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) insider Paul Bishop purchased 36,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £21,684.86 ($28,335.11).

LON:JUST opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.29 million and a PE ratio of -8.09. Just Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 42.90 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 144.30 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a current ratio of 50.14 and a quick ratio of 40.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Just Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 77 ($1.01) price objective (down from GBX 85 ($1.11)) on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Just Group from GBX 149 ($1.95) to GBX 113 ($1.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 126.29 ($1.65).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

