JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 122,655 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,655 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Terex were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Terex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Terex by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 552,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 52,827 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Terex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Terex by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,617,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after purchasing an additional 210,800 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. Terex Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $45.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Terex had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Terex’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

In related news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $34,694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $43,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,747 shares of company stock valued at $53,558 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 122,655 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/jpmorgan-chase-co-sells-122655-shares-of-terex-co-nysetex.html.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.