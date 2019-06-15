JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.50.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.06. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.35.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

