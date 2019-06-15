JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stake Raised by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital grew its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 109,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 52,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.91.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 1.81%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.98 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $46,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,233.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,220. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

