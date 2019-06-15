Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:KNCAY opened at $18.43 on Thursday. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

