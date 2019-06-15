Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $771.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,013.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

