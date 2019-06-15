Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $392.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $271.56 and a twelve month high of $397.68.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.44.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

