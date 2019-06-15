Italo Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Italo has traded 87% higher against the dollar. Italo has a total market capitalization of $19,726.00 and approximately $286.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00384243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.78 or 0.02420924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00161126 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000767 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 2,477,210 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

