iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $128.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $131.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

