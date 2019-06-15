Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Stake Raised by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the period.
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $38.51.
