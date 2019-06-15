Insider Selling: Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) CFO Sells 13,750 Shares of Stock

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $113,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $8.75 on Friday. Zynex Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.76 million, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) CFO Sells 13,750 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/insider-selling-zynex-inc-otcmktszyxi-cfo-sells-13750-shares-of-stock.html.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.