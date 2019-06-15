Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells 12,156 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,056,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NTRS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.17. 933,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

