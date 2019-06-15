Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Sells 108 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $11,811.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jacqueline Scanlan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Haemonetics alerts:

On Friday, June 7th, Jacqueline Scanlan sold 208 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $21,503.04.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,508 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $150,800.00.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $112.11. The stock had a trading volume of 416,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.62 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 708.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Sells 108 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/insider-selling-haemonetics-co-nysehae-svp-sells-108-shares-of-stock.html.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.