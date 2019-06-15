Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Director Sells 22,933 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$97,465.25.

TSE:DPM traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,259. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$2.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $735.05 million and a PE ratio of 22.46.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$113.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

