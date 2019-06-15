Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells 3,843 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $456,433.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,109.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $103,890.30.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $88,663.76.

On Monday, March 25th, Mark Riggs sold 1,106 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $99,871.80.

On Thursday, March 21st, Mark Riggs sold 452 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $43,477.88.

COUP opened at $120.70 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coupa Software by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Coupa Software by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.41.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

