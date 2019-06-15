Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Chairman Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $6,319,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 273,948 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,203.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CPT opened at $106.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.92.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $248.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

