Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Director David B. Atkinson Buys 15,000 Shares

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Director David B. Atkinson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Innodata stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.98. 3,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,221. Innodata Inc has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.
Separately, TheStreet cut Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.
Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.