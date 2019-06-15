Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Director David B. Atkinson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Innodata stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.98. 3,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,221. Innodata Inc has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innodata stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,001 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.56% of Innodata worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Director David B. Atkinson Buys 15,000 Shares” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/innodata-inc-nasdaqinod-director-david-b-atkinson-buys-15000-shares.html.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.