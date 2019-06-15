II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IIVI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

IIVI opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.41. II-VI has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.21. II-VI had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti purchased 3,200 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,331.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 10,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $407,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,609. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in II-VI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 219,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,777,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its position in II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

