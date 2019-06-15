IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of IHI CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHI CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IHICY opened at $5.84 on Thursday. IHI CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.72.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

