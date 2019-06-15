IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,918,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,549,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,251,000 after acquiring an additional 289,208 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,467,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,897,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,959,000 after acquiring an additional 81,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,793,000 after acquiring an additional 289,063 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.71.

In related news, VP Michael Lane sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $444,682.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $6,972,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,721 shares of company stock worth $12,554,774. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $267.74 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.11 and a 12-month high of $271.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 354,783.84%. The company had revenue of $576.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

