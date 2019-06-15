Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Stake Raised by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Humana were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Humana by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $351.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Humana to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $251.83. The company had a trading volume of 966,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,963. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $355.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. Humana had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

