Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBC. National Bank Financial cut Hudson’s Bay from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.45 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$9.45 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of TSE:HBC opened at C$9.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. Hudson’s Bay has a 12-month low of C$6.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson’s Bay will post -0.8509239 EPS for the current year.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

