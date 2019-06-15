HSBC Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FPE. Warburg Research set a €36.80 ($42.79) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.12 ($46.65).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €32.00 ($37.21) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

