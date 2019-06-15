HSBC Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FPE. Warburg Research set a €36.80 ($42.79) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.12 ($46.65).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at €32.00 ($37.21) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.