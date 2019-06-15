Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 662.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 297,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 258,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 393,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 60,760 shares in the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. 647,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,566. The company has a market cap of $581.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.04. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $8.76.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.95 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.25%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

