Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,343,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBS stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.46 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $209,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,063.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $80,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,657.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $321,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

