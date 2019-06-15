HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,652 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWO opened at $50.54 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $50.80.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

