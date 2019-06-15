Hertz Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 34,821 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,477% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,351 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,114,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,289,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 95,917 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,253,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after purchasing an additional 58,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,085,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 98,615 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Hertz Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised Hertz Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Hertz Global stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. Hertz Global has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hertz Global will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

