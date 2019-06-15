Heath Byrd Sells 15,000 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Stock

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) CFO Heath Byrd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Heath Byrd Sells 15,000 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/heath-byrd-sells-15000-shares-of-sonic-automotive-inc-nysesah-stock.html.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.