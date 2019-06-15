HD Supply Holdings Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HD Supply in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.73.

HDS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HD Supply from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,525,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,501,000 after buying an additional 1,679,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in HD Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,692,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,084,000 after buying an additional 864,941 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in HD Supply by 15.5% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,759,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,345,000 after buying an additional 639,764 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in HD Supply by 780.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,302,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after buying an additional 3,814,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP increased its position in HD Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,000,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,423,000 after buying an additional 546,858 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 44,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,906,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

