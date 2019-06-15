Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $46.79.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $73,602.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

