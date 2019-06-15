Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 346.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 346.10 ($4.52).

Several research firms have recently commented on HMSO. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 288 ($3.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target (down from GBX 390 ($5.10)) on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hammerson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

LON HMSO opened at GBX 282.50 ($3.69) on Monday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 550.60 ($7.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28.

In related news, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 32,202 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.13), for a total value of £101,758.32 ($132,965.27). Also, insider Andrew Formica acquired 22,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £63,800 ($83,366.00). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,387,087.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.