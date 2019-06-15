Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Buckingham Research set a $23.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of HAIN opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 908,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,331,691.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,843.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D purchased 712,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $16,572,079.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,096.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,871,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,995,807. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,442,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,653,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,355,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,469,000 after acquiring an additional 768,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,082,000. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

