Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Buckingham Research set a $23.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.
Shares of HAIN opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
In other Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 908,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,331,691.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,843.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D purchased 712,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $16,572,079.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,096.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,871,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,995,807. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,442,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,653,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,355,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,469,000 after acquiring an additional 768,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,082,000. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.
Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
