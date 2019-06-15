GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $192.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.89. ASML had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASML from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

