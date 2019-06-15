GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes $747,000 Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in OSI Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in OSI Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in OSI Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $112.87 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $113.54. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.15 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $3,549,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,636,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,031,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,767,236.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,505. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

