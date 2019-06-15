GWM Advisors LLC Has $667,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,227,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $51.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

