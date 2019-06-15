Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.17. 499,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 567,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $642.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.84 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.12%.

In other Green Plains news, Director Alain Treuer sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $117,918.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,173 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,999.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $60,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,156.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,799 shares of company stock worth $417,180 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 38.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Green Plains by 766.7% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

