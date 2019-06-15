Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC raised Great-West Lifeco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

