Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 505.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,497.6% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 37,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $90.67 and a 12 month high of $130.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $248,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,092.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total value of $5,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,367,636.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,900 shares of company stock worth $10,548,685. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

