Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 154.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.81. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $197,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,377.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

