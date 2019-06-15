Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €28.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €28.00 ($32.56) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s previous close.

GYC has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.39 ($28.36).

GYC stock opened at €22.14 ($25.74) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

