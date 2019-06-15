Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Shutterfly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Shutterfly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Shutterfly from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shutterfly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterfly presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Shutterfly alerts:

Shares of Shutterfly stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shutterfly has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.06. Shutterfly had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $324.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shutterfly will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterfly news, SVP Satish Menon sold 11,942 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $632,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Meek sold 941 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $38,072.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,657.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,945 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Shutterfly by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Shutterfly by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shutterfly by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Shutterfly by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 33,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Shutterfly by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.