Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $643,000 in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 2,062.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 242.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 271,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,644 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 164.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 12 month low of $448.20 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

