Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

GBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.29.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a current ratio of 14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,439,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,543,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,329,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,921,000 after acquiring an additional 521,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $17,826,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 497.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 409,934 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

